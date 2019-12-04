Queen Charlotte Drive to reopen tonight
Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Mahakipawa Road/Queen Charlotte Drive will OPEN at 6.00 pm
tonight and CLOSE again from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm on Thursday
5 December.
SH63 remains closed at the Wash Bridge - use
SH6 or SH1 instead.
Wairau Bar Road and Bothams Bend Road
are passable with
care.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations