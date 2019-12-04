Queen Charlotte Drive to reopen tonight

Mahakipawa Road/Queen Charlotte Drive will OPEN at 6.00 pm tonight and CLOSE again from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm on Thursday 5 December.

SH63 remains closed at the Wash Bridge - use SH6 or SH1 instead.

Wairau Bar Road and Bothams Bend Road are passable with care.





© Scoop Media

