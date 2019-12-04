600 performers come together for uniquely NZ Military Tattoo

Palmerston North is delighted to host the New Zealand Military Tattoo on 4 April 2020, which will feature all three of our world-renowned military bands, and the very best pipers, drummers, highland dancers and brass bands from all across the country. Converging for one night only, this is a unique opportunity to see performers that routinely wow audiences around the globe, altogether right here at home.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith says the range and quality of bands and performers gathering for the Tattoo, plus the epic overall scale of the event make this an unmissable night's entertainment.

“This will be only the fourth time in history that the New Zealand Army, Navy and Air Force Bands are all performing together. Plus we have champion Kiwi pipe bands, brass bands and dancers who have performed at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and other shows around the world, and who’ve succeeded at elite international competitions," he says.

Headlining the show is the New Zealand Army Band, internationally acclaimed for their polished performances, elite musicianship and crowd-pleasing entertainment factor. Earlier this year they performed at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo for the sixth time, and were awarded the Pooley Sword as the performers who made the greatest contribution to the event. Their display combines precision marching with a sense of humor, and features their distinctive brass interpretations of some classic Kiwi tunes.

Mayor Smith says the New Zealand Military Tattoo will be an event of national significance as well as a very special night of entertainment for all ages.

“New Zealanders have always had great pride and respect for our military heritage, going back to the likes of the Anzacs and the Māori Battalion. In Palmerston North, we have deep connections with the New Zealand Defence Force with Linton Military Camp and RNZAF Base Ohakea so close by, so we believe this is the ideal place to honour and celebrate their service,” he says.

“New Zealand stories will feature powerfully throughout the Tattoo. In particular, we’re honoured that

Rangitāne iwi will welcome people to the show, and are creating a very special tribute to the heroes of the 28th (Māori) Battalion, which first assembled here in Palmerston North on 26 January 1940,” says Mayor Smith.

The show will be narrated by Judy Bailey, whose father was Base Commander at RNZAF Base Ohakea, and who has presented Anzac Day television broadcasts for a number of years.

“While the show is primarily about spectacle, fun and entertainment for all ages, there will also be some genuinely moving moments, and Judy Bailey is the perfect person to be the audience’s guide along that journey,” he says.

The Tattoo also features displays of Police dog agility, a battle sequence, fireworks and an Air Force flyover.

Tickets for the event are now on sale through Ticket Direct and start from $15 for children and $29 for adults (excluding booking fees).

