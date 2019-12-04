Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

600 performers come together for uniquely NZ Military Tattoo

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Palmerston North City Council

Palmerston North is delighted to host the New Zealand Military Tattoo on 4 April 2020, which will feature all three of our world-renowned military bands, and the very best pipers, drummers, highland dancers and brass bands from all across the country. Converging for one night only, this is a unique opportunity to see performers that routinely wow audiences around the globe, altogether right here at home.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith says the range and quality of bands and performers gathering for the Tattoo, plus the epic overall scale of the event make this an unmissable night's entertainment.

“This will be only the fourth time in history that the New Zealand Army, Navy and Air Force Bands are all performing together. Plus we have champion Kiwi pipe bands, brass bands and dancers who have performed at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and other shows around the world, and who’ve succeeded at elite international competitions," he says.

Headlining the show is the New Zealand Army Band, internationally acclaimed for their polished performances, elite musicianship and crowd-pleasing entertainment factor. Earlier this year they performed at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo for the sixth time, and were awarded the Pooley Sword as the performers who made the greatest contribution to the event. Their display combines precision marching with a sense of humor, and features their distinctive brass interpretations of some classic Kiwi tunes.

Mayor Smith says the New Zealand Military Tattoo will be an event of national significance as well as a very special night of entertainment for all ages.

“New Zealanders have always had great pride and respect for our military heritage, going back to the likes of the Anzacs and the Māori Battalion. In Palmerston North, we have deep connections with the New Zealand Defence Force with Linton Military Camp and RNZAF Base Ohakea so close by, so we believe this is the ideal place to honour and celebrate their service,” he says.

“New Zealand stories will feature powerfully throughout the Tattoo. In particular, we’re honoured that
Rangitāne iwi will welcome people to the show, and are creating a very special tribute to the heroes of the 28th (Māori) Battalion, which first assembled here in Palmerston North on 26 January 1940,” says Mayor Smith.

The show will be narrated by Judy Bailey, whose father was Base Commander at RNZAF Base Ohakea, and who has presented Anzac Day television broadcasts for a number of years.

“While the show is primarily about spectacle, fun and entertainment for all ages, there will also be some genuinely moving moments, and Judy Bailey is the perfect person to be the audience’s guide along that journey,” he says.

The Tattoo also features displays of Police dog agility, a battle sequence, fireworks and an Air Force flyover.

Tickets for the event are now on sale through Ticket Direct and start from $15 for children and $29 for adults (excluding booking fees).

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Palmerston North City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm.

With National and New Zealand First already competing for the “who’s the toughest sheriff in town” badge at Election 2020, their law’n’order posturing is going to make it extremely hard to discuss how the harms and injustices being perpetuated by the current system can best be addressed.

The reality is that the current policy of absolute prohibition has failed. More>>

 

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 