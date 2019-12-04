Timaru Civil Defence: Rangitata River



The Timaru District Civil Defence team are currently monitoring river levels of the Rangitata River following significant rainfall in the headlands.

This extended period of very high flows increases significantly the risk of bank erosion and river breakouts, including into the South Branch.

Main areas of concern are currently upstream from Arundel Bridge at the South Bank including Ferry Road and Arundel Bridge Reserve: WE DO NOT RECOMMEND OVERNIGHT CAMPING AT THIS SITE.

River flow patterns can change quickly as a result of these high, changing flows and landowners with stock in low-lying areas should consider shifting stock to higher ground.

This message will be updated when the situation changes

River flow and rainfall information can be found here:

https://ecan.govt.nz/data/riverflow/

https://ecan.govt.nz/data/rainfall-data/





