Bus drivers fundraise for Samoa’s measles outbreak

Metlink bus drivers across the region are donning colourful shirts today in a bid to raise money for those suffering from the measles outbreak in Samoa.

Keven Snelgrove, Transport and Operations Director of Tranzurban – one of Metlink’s operators, says all the drivers are aware of the measles crisis in Samoa and are keen to do their part to help out.

“Drivers decided to organise a special fundraising to encourage their team, many of whom have family in Samoa, to show their support by wearing a colourful shirt to work,” Mr Snelgrove says.

Over half of all Tranzurban employees joined in, with collection buckets at their offices across the Wellington region.

“There has been a lot of excitement amongst the team and we have been heartened that this initiative has the full support of Metlink.

“Tranzurban Wellington will also match dollar for dollar any funds raised by their team members,” Mr Snelgrove says.

Greater Wellington Regional Council Chair Daran Ponter says participating bus drivers inspired Metlink staff to get involved in the initiative.

“When Metlink staff heard about this initiative they were keen to jump on board too. They came to work in colourful shirts and lavalava and set up a collection bucket which Greater Wellington staff generously donated to.

“While it seems like a bit of light hearted fun this is a serious issue and 55 people have already died from the measles outbreak which is devastating for Samoan communities.

“All proceeds raised today will be donated to Unicef’s Samoa Measles appeal which is raising funds to provide immunisations to children,” Cr Ponter says.

- If anyone else would like to donate to the Samoa Measles Appeal, visit: https://www.unicef.org.nz/appeal/samoa-measles-emergency

