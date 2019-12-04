New lanes and cycleway to open along SH16

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is delighted to announce significant changes on State Highway 16 to improve traffic flow and safety, while also improving public transport and walking and cycling facilities.

The changes include the widening of the motorway between Lincoln Road and Westgate with an extra traffic lane in both directions, improved and safer on and off ramps and a bus shoulder lane in both directions. The Northern Cycleway has been extended alongside the motorway to create a 3 metre wide shared walking and cycling path.

Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray says the third southbound lane and bus shoulder lane towards the CBD will open on Monday, 9 December.

The third northbound lane and bus shoulder lane to Westgate will open a week later, on Monday 16 December.

The 3.5km shared path will open on Thursday, 19 December and extend the Northwestern Cycleway from Lincoln to Westgate.

“For more than two years, commuters to and from the city from the west and northwest have had to travel through a construction site, with all the constraints and bottlenecks that that entails. Now they can expect safer travel, improved traffic flow and better journey reliability whether they travel by car, bus or cycle,” says Mr Thackwray.

The SH16 Lincoln to Westgate improvements will improve journey reliability and network resilience on the Western Ring Route (SH16 and SH18), which along with the Waterview Tunnel, provides a north-south alternative to travelling on SH1 over the Auckland Harbour Bridge and through central Auckland.

Mr Thackwray says the changes are significant.

“Please be patient as drivers adjust to a different traffic flow along the length of the Northwestern motorway, which may affect waiting times on some city-bound on-ramps.”

“We expect SH16 traffic will remain heavy at peak times so we advise people to consider using public transport or cycling.”

“We’re delighted to be delivering transport improvements that will benefit so many people. We thank road users for their patience and understanding over the construction period.”

