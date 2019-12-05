Transparent record-keeping ahead for Mayoral vehicle use

Following the discussion of a recent Ernst & Young report into use of the mayoral fuel card, the Audit and Risk Committee today recommended new forms of required record-keeping. The committee also approved the arrangements made with new Mayor Anita Baker for improved record keeping in the future, which will include noting diary entries more fully and recording mileage each time the car was filled.

Audit and Risk Committee Chairperson Councillor Josh Trlin welcomed the new processes.

“Having these arrangements in place will provide clarity,” Cr Trlin says. “We’re pleased to now move forward with confidence knowing that the processes for monitoring the use of public money are transparent and robust.”

A report to the committee outlined the events that led to the investigation into fuel card usage by the former Mayor. It also set out the steps taken by Ms Walker to review the matter.

The committee fully endorsed and supported the actions taken by Ms Walker in dealing with the former Mayor’s use of his fuel card. The committee agreed no further action will be taken and recommended to the Council that the matter now be closed.

For more information please see the report here https://poriruacity.govt.nz/your-council/mayor-councillors/meetings-minutes-and-agendas/

ends



© Scoop Media

