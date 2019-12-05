Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Councils receive plan for bus priority on key corridoors

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 5:51 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

A plan to make buses more reliable and quicker on the busiest routes in Wellington City has been released today.

It names eight priority bus corridors for improvements and estimates that, with a programme of long-term investment, bus journey times on some key routes could be reduced by up to a third in the morning peak. The programme would include improvements such as more bus lanes, changes to bus stops and intersections on key routes into the city.

Mayor Andy Foster says bus priority will help deal with the bottlenecks that currently undermine our city bus service’s reliability and efficiency. It is about getting buses past and to the front of traffic queues.

“Obviously we will be focusing on the areas where we know the buses are significantly delayed. Technology now gives us excellent information about where and when major delay occurs.
“Reliability is key to making the bus service more attractive.” Mayor Foster says.

Chair of Greater Wellington Regional Council Daran Ponter says reliability is the holy grail of public transport. A strong partnership with Wellington City Council focussed on delivering bus priority, as part of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme, will go a long way to delivering it.

“Operators tell us that no two days in our city are the same and that drivers are locked in a constant battle against the city’s layout as they try to get from one side to the other.

“Bus prioritisation is important. For more impact we need a broader package of changes to road layouts, the spacing between bus stops, bus priority at traffic lights, and making room for buses at the kerbside.

“These will make a big difference to making buses more reliable in Wellington City,” says Chair Ponter.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says: “Some of the straightforward improvements are already underway, including making it easier for buses to pull in and out of bus stops by trimming trees and changing road markings. More significant changes - such as alterations to intersections, bus lanes and bus stops - will take a bit longer to be put in place because we want to hear from the public on many of these proposals before making changes.”

The Bus Priority Action Plan was commissioned by the City Council and the Regional Council earlier this year.

The eight priority bus corridors identified for improvements in the plan are:
• Johnsonville to Ngauranga Gorge
• Karori to city
• Kelburn to city
• Brooklyn to city
• Newtown/Mount Cook to city
• Miramar/Kilbirnie/Mount Victoria to city
• Miramar/Kilbirnie to Newtown
• Newtown/Mount Cook to city.

Chair Ponter says: “Last year we took Greater Wellington and City Councillors and public transport and community advocates on a double-decker tour across the city so they could experience first-hand what drivers were up against. This proved a catalyst for this great programme of work and we will continue to work with our partners and the community to realise this work.”

Both councils will be asked to agree that bus priority improvements will be part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) – a joint initiative between the two councils and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency focused on moving more people with fewer vehicles.

This is because much of the work will be funded and delivered through LGWM’s City Streets package which will deliver improvements to bus priority, alongside improvements for people walking and on bikes, on key routes into and through the city. LGWM will seek feedback from the public in the new year to inform design of the improvements.

Mayor Foster says: “We are taking a whole-of-streets approach and will look to include improving conditions for walking and cycling, and improving the local urban environment.”

The councils will vote on the endorsing the direction of the Bus Priority Action Plan at their meetings on 12 December.

The Bus Priority Action Plan can be read here.

The joint council Bus Priority Action Plan is separate from, but closely aligned with, the GWRC Bus Network Review report that will also be considered by GWRC on 12 December.

OTHER KEY POINTS IN THE ACTION PLAN:
• 70,000 bus trips every day in Wellington (nearly a third are for education).
• Buses often take twice as long as cars for the same journey.
• About 97% of Wellingtonians live within easy walking distance of a bus stop (400m) but just 37% of people travelling to the central city in the morning peak use the bus.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

Exceptional global heat driven by greenhouse gas emissions mean this decade will most likely go down as the warmest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization...

The agency also finds that 2019 is on track to be the second or third warmest year in history, with the global average temperature during January through October, roughly 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era.

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

 

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm... More>>

ALSO:

Tūhoronuku Mandate Recognition Ends: "New Opportunity" For Ngāpuhi Treaty Negotiations

The Crown is providing an opportunity for the hapu of Ngāpuhi to rebuild its framework from the ground up for collective negotiations to deal with its historical Treaty claims... More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 