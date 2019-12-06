Arrests following serious assault, Waimarama

Police today arrested 13 people following a serious assault in Waimarama on 2 December.

About 5:45pm on Monday a man was allegedly assaulted at his residence by a group of people.

All those arrested are believed to be Mongrel Mob Redcoats members or associates.

Two have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The remainder have been charged with participating in an organised crime group.

All are due to appear in Hastings District Court on 6 and 9 December.

Further arrests and charges are likely.

The victim has now been released from hospital.

