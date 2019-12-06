Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fatal Police shooting - Kurow, Waitaki

Friday, 6 December 2019, 8:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting District Commander, Southern District, Inspector Darryl Sweeney:

A man has died after being shot by Police in Kurow, Waitaki late last night.

Around 9:05pm Police were called to an address for a man who had made threats of suicide.

Police dispatched to the man’s property in Freyberg Avenue, Kurow.

Police were advised the man may have access to a firearm, and officers were armed as a precaution.

Officers searched for the man and he was located at the property around 10:50pm and began speaking with officers.

The male was armed with a firearm.

The Armed Offenders Squad and Police Negotiation Team were requested from Dunedin.

Around 11:50pm, prior to the arrival of the Armed Offenders Squad and Police Negotiation Team, the male confronted Police while armed with the firearm and was shot once.

The officers immediately administered medical attention and the man was taken by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

The impact of this tragic incident will be felt deeply by all involved and Police has contacted the family of the deceased and is working to support them.

The officers involved are being offered every support.

The IPCA have been notified of this incident and a Critical Incident Investigation is also underway.

Police will remain at the scene for forensic examinations.

The man’s death will be referred to the Coroner.


