Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor welcomes Government support for Te Hoiere/Pelorus

Friday, 6 December 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council


Marlborough Mayor John Leggett today welcomed an announcement by Conservation Minister Hon Eugenie Sage at Te Hora marae in Canvastown which will see Te Hoiere/Pelorus River catchment benefit from a share of central Government funding and support.

Te Hoiere is the second catchment, and the first in the South Island, to receive a portion of the funds that help restore priority river catchments.

Mayor John Leggett said it’s exciting to see a project which could deliver large scale benefits to a river and estuary that is precious to the Top of the South region.

“Te Hoiere/Pelorus and Havelock estuary provide many economic, cultural, environmental and social benefits to the community. The upper catchment is dominated by native beech forest and provides a home for indigenous animals including the rare native long-tailed bat. It’s also popular as a recreation area for camping, swimming and kayaking.

“Unfortunately the catchment is identified as degraded or at risk of degradation in the Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan,” Mayor Leggett said.

“The water quality in the lower Te Hoiere/Pelorus is classed as ‘Good’ in Council’s 2018 Monitoring Report. However, water quality for a number of its sub-catchments, including the Rai/Ronga and the Kaituna, is classed as ‘fair’. Water quality is impacted mainly by high E. coli and inorganic nitrogen concentrations.”

The rivers flow into the Havelock estuary which is classed as ‘very high’ to ‘high’ risk from adverse ecological impacts. The estuary and coastal marine area is heavily impacted by sediments, nutrients (nitrate and phosphorus) and levels of bacteria (E. coli) from the river catchments, and also point source discharges in Havelock.

The Council will work with a Top of the South Alliance including Ngāti Kuia and the Department of Conservation to lead the restoration project. The Alliance will also partner with community organisations, residents and businesses to achieve the outcomes.

“Like central Government, Council recognises the importance of a healthy, sustainable Te Hoiere catchment - from mountains to sea - and we are committed to work together with others to achieve this.

“We will only get comprehensive solutions when we all work together. The local community, businesses and industry groups all have a role to play in helping find solutions to improve water quality in the catchment,” Mayor Leggett said.

The Council’s current programmes in Te Hoiere/Pelorus include coordination of local landowner initiatives including the Catchment Care programme, which encourages landowners to undertake catchment enhancement initiatives at a sub-catchment, local level. Te Hoiere/Pelorus catchment has seen positive results in improved water quality, in particular a reduction of E.coli; historically this involved the dairy farming sector directly addressing stock access to rivers, river crossings and developing farm management plans.

The Council also monitors the state of fresh and marine water quality and habitats through a number of programmes. With Land Information New Zealand (LINZ), the Council has just launched a $5m seabed survey of Pelorus Sound/Te Hoiere, Admiralty Bay and Te Aumiti/French Pass. The data will inform environmental management of the Sounds, and help the Council and iwi to make informed decisions around resource management and marine biodiversity.

Marlborough is also contributing almost $1m for LiDAR mapping to improve understanding of natural hazards and provide farm-scale land information, including in Te Hoiere/Pelorus.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

Exceptional global heat driven by greenhouse gas emissions mean this decade will most likely go down as the warmest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization...

The agency also finds that 2019 is on track to be the second or third warmest year in history, with the global average temperature during January through October, roughly 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era.

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

 

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm... More>>

ALSO:

Tūhoronuku Mandate Recognition Ends: "New Opportunity" For Ngāpuhi Treaty Negotiations

The Crown is providing an opportunity for the hapu of Ngāpuhi to rebuild its framework from the ground up for collective negotiations to deal with its historical Treaty claims... More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 