QLDC continues precautionary measures

Following a further assessment this morning, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is continuing to implement precautionary measures throughout the district.

Debris clearance is continuing on Queenstown Beach while heavy machinery is also clearing debris on the Wānaka lakefront, so please take care if you’re in these areas.

Wastewater remains isolated on Ardmore Street and lower Helwick Street in Wānaka. The next update on this is expected tomorrow morning. Please note that the 30 km/h speed limit is still in place in Wānaka’s CBD.

More sand and sandbags are available at all locations in Wānaka, Queenstown, Glenorchy and Kingston.

Road closures remain unchanged. These include Paradise Road, Rees Valley Road, Kinloch Road, Mt Aspiring Road, The Branches Road (from the boulders), Mt Aspiring Road (from Roys Peak) and Ardmore Street (Lakeside Road to McDougall Street).

Otago Regional Council (ORC) and QLDC are continuing to monitor lake and river levels, and are prepared to implement local road closures in affected areas if necessary.

The latest modelling from ORC, which has factored current rain events, predicts Lake Wakatipu will now peak on Monday morning at 311.4m and Lake Wānaka at 280.5-280.8m.

Further updates will be provided on QLDC’s Facebook page, while updated levels for Lake Wakatipu and Lake Wānaka can be found below.



A list of road closures can be found here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/flood-related-road-closures

QLDC information and resources regarding flooding: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/our-community/emergency-management/types-of-emergencies/flooding/

Current updates from ORC can be found here: www.orc.govt.nz/cluthaflowsdec19

Levels for Lake Wānaka: https://www.orc.govt.nz/managing-our-environment/water/water-monitoring-and-alerts/upper-clutha/lake-wanaka

Levels for Lake Wakatipu: https://www.orc.govt.nz/managing-our-environment/water/water-monitoring-and-alerts/kawarau/lake-wakatipu-frankton-difference

E-text sign-up form: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/council-online/online-forms/text-alerts

Contact for Volunteering Central: http://www.volunteeringcentral.org.nz/our-location/

Comments attributable to QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure and Acting Controller, Peter Hansby.

