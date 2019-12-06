Haast highway, SH6, closure continuing through Saturday

Haast highway, SH6, closure continuing through Saturday, fresh rockfall towards Haast Pass



Haast highway, SH6, remaining closed today and tomorrow due to fresh slip at Clarke Bluff south-east of Haast

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews are dealing with a fresh slip largely comprising rockfall on SH6 between Haast and Haast Pass today. The highway links the West Coast to Otago.

“Geotechnical advisors and abseilers are on their way to Clarke Bluff south-east of Haast now to assess the risk and what work needs to be done.

“The next update on this SH6 closure is expected at 5 pm tomorrow evening (Saturday, 7 December),” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for the Transport Agency on the West Coast.

