Summer Nights to Celebrate 10 Years of Events

Friday, 6 December 2019, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Summer Nights to Celebrate 10 Years on the Community Events Calendar

Stratford district is set to celebrate the 10th year of the popular free community events fondly known as ‘Summer Nights’.

On Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 January 2020, you’re invited to help celebrate Summer Nights’ 10th birthday with a weekend of music and movies.

Director Community Services Kate Whareaitu says, “Ten years is a special milestone, and we can’t thank the community enough for getting behind this event and giving us the opportunity to make it happen every summer.”

“We are thrilled to have local Taranaki musicians help us celebrate in 2020, with The Slacks headlining our concert on Saturday evening, with support from Blistered Fingers and Just Us. The talented Dance Project team will be entertaining the crowd in between sets,” said Ms Whareaitu.

“Take some time out on the Sunday to chill in front of the big screen. With three films to choose from, there is something for the whole family to enjoy,” said Ms Whareaitu.

The Summer Nights Concert will be on Saturday 19 January 2020, and kicks off at 2.30pm with Just Us, followed by Trip Change at 3.45pm and then The Slacks at 5pm.

The Summer Nights Movies will be on the next day, Sunday 19 January 2020, starting from 12noon. Choose from three films including, The Greatest Showman (PG), Toy Story 4 (G) and Bumblebee (PG-13), or settle in for a full day of watching all three.

Both events will be held at the Ted McCullough Rhododendron Dell in King Edward Park, Stratford. Food and drinks will be available to purchase at both events, and people are welcome to bring their own picnic.

Follow Stratford District Council’s Facebook page or check the website www.stratford.govt.nz for more information and all the latest event details.

Special thanks to the TSB Community Trust for once again sponsoring this community event.


ENDS


Find more from Stratford District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
