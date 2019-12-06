Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Sub Acute Service Valued by Community

Friday, 6 December 2019, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board


Tu Kaha, our new mental health and addiction services subacute unit was blessed and officially opened today in Kaikohe.

The beautiful new building replaces a building that was damp and that was going to cost over $300,000 to repair.

“Our subacute service provides transitional treatment and rehabilitation to minimise the need for hospitalisation,” said Ian McKenzie, general manager, Mental Health and Addiction Services, Northland DHB.

“We promote independence and quality of life for people with a mental illness at a crucial point of recovery or relapse so it was really important to ensure that they had a suitable place to stay to achieve that.”

Earlier today Kaumātua, Kuia, staff and contractors brought life and energy into the building, both as an honouring of all those who have helped to build it, and to make it ready for those who will visit in the future.

There are on average 100 individual stays for up to three weeks per annum at the facility.

“The house accommodates six clients at any one time and we have a Marae attached to the house to enable whānau meetings and korero.”

The previous facility has been in the same residential street in Kaikohe for over 10 years and is well supported by the mid-north community.

Construction was managed by Trigg Construction and Bay Builders with DHB project managers Brett Atwood and Deb Rihari.

“Everyone is very proud of this facility in Kaikohe, including patients and their whānau who describe a feeling of being ‘valued’ and certainly not forgotten.”

“This beautiful new building fills a very valuable purpose in our mid-north community.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Northland District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

Exceptional global heat driven by greenhouse gas emissions mean this decade will most likely go down as the warmest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization...

The agency also finds that 2019 is on track to be the second or third warmest year in history, with the global average temperature during January through October, roughly 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era.

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

 

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm... More>>

ALSO:

Tūhoronuku Mandate Recognition Ends: "New Opportunity" For Ngāpuhi Treaty Negotiations

The Crown is providing an opportunity for the hapu of Ngāpuhi to rebuild its framework from the ground up for collective negotiations to deal with its historical Treaty claims... More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 