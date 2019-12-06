Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal raises $39,367 for children

Christmas came early for Southland children today when a cheque for $39,367 raised by the Countdown Kids 2019 Hospital Appeal, was presented to Southern DHB at Countdown Tay Street in Invercargill.

The cheque presentation was attended by Countdown and Southern DHB staff, together with this years’ Southland child ambassador for the appeal, Thomas Walker.

We’re so grateful to receive the donation from Countdown and everyone else who made this year’s appeal happen and so successful,” says Marie Irvin, charge nurse manager, children’s ward.

“The donations helps make such a difference to the care given to children in the hospital. We’ve been able to purchase a range of fantastic equipment using the funds raised which helps children like Thomas by improving their stay in hospital.”

The money raised will be used towards the purchase of items for the children’s and neonatal intensive care units at Southland Hospital. Items on this year’s wish list include Babypod infant transport device for Gore Hospital, five specialised monitors for Children’s Ward & Neonatal Unit, Southland Hospital, and therapy equipment for the Child Development Service.

The Appeal is Countdown’s annual national fundraising activity to raise money to support the purchase of additional equipment for 11 hospitals across New Zealand. Hundreds of fundraising events, organised by Countdown team members, suppliers and district health boards, were held over three months between August and October.

Southern District Health Board has greatly benefited from the Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal over the last 13 years with $803,196 donated to the Southland hospital by Countdown and its customers during this time. Next year Countdown is going to be working on a new initiative focused around feeding children from under-privileged communities around New Zealand. “While we're sad to see the Appeal end, we've forged strong relationships with the Countdown team and look forward to continuing these,” says Karin Drummond, Southern DHB General Manager Medicine, Women’s & Children’s Health.





