Severe thunderstorm warning for Westland & Queenstown Lakes

Issued by MetService at 04:30 pm Friday 06 December 2019.

Valid until 05:22 pm Friday 06 December 2019.

This warning affects people in the following local government areas:

QUEENSTOWN LAKES and WESTLAND.

At 04:22 pm, MetService weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near HAAST, OFFSHORE BRUCE BAY, LAKE PARINGA and LAKE MOERAKI.

These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast, and are expected to lie near HAAST, OFFSHORE BRUCE BAY, LAKE PARINGA and LAKE MOERAKI at 04:52 pm and near HAAST, OFFSHORE BRUCE BAY, LAKE PARINGA and LAKE MOERAKI at 05:22 pm.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain.

Torrential rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in force for WESTLAND.

The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management advises that as storms approach you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

- Move cars under cover or away from trees;

- Secure any loose objects around your property;

- Check that drains and gutters are clear;

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.

This warning is due to be updated or lifted by 05:20 pm Friday 06 December 2019.





