Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued



Issued by MetService at 05:18 pm Friday 06 December 2019.

Valid until 06:15 pm Friday 06 December 2019.

This warning affects people in the following local government areas:

WAITAKI, WESTLAND and MACKENZIE.

At 05:15 pm, MetService weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near OFFSHORE OKARITO and OFFSHORE BRUCE BAY.

These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the eastsoutheast, and are expected to lie near OFFSHORE OKARITO, OFFSHORE BRUCE BAY, BRUCE BAY, LAKE PARINGA, KARANGARUA, GILLESPIES BEACH and JACOBS RIVER at 05:45 pm and near MT COOK, FOX GLACIER, FRANZ JOSEF, OFFSHORE OKARITO, OFFSHORE BRUCE BAY, BRUCE BAY, KARANGARUA, GILLESPIES BEACH and JACOBS RIVER at 06:15 pm.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain.

Torrential rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in force for WESTLAND.

The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management advises that as storms approach you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

- Move cars under cover or away from trees;

- Secure any loose objects around your property;

- Check that drains and gutters are clear;

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.

This warning is due to be updated or lifted by 06:15 pm Friday 06 December 2019.

For more information on the thunderstorm track, please see http://www.metservice.com/national/warnings/severe-thunderstorm-warnings

© Scoop Media

