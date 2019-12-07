Fatal crash - Mangere
Saturday, 7 December 2019, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash - Mangere"
One person has died following a
train vs pedestrian crash on Hospital Road, Mangere at
around 12:30am.
The victim was transported to Middlemore
Hospital where they later died.
The death has been
referred to the
Coroner.
ENDS
