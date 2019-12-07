Missing man - Rotorua

Police are appealing for sightings of missing Rotorua man Tai Kawhena Wiringi.

Wiringi, aged 31, was last seen on 17 November 2019 wearing dark track pants, a blue shirt and a denim jacket with multi-coloured art on it.

There have been unconfirmed sightings of Wiringi in various locations around Rotorua.

Police and family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information that might help us locate Wiringi is asked to call on 07-349 9560 quoting file number 191117/2872.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

