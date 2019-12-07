Media Release 3 – Heavy Rain Event West Coast

7 December 2019

1000 hrs



West Coast Heavy Rain Event



Prolonged heavy rain has impacted State Highway 6 and infrastructure across the South Westland region.

SH6 is closed south of the Hokitika township at the Ruatapu intersection through Makarora, there are several slips on the road. An update will be provided tomorrow after inspections are completed.

A large slip on the Fox Hills and a damaged bridge near Te Taho are also being assessed by Fulton Hogan.

We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Power supplies have been disrupted from Fox Glacier township to Bruce Bay and Westpower are making assessments however access may be limited due to roading conditions.

Residents in Franz and Fox Glacier are advised to conserve water on public supply lines, due to communications and power outages.

Westland Emergency Operations Centre is still activated and staff are working closely with our key stakeholders and emergency services to support our communities.

