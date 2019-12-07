Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rangitata River Flood

Saturday, 7 December 2019, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

TIMARU CIVIL DEFENCE: Rangitata River Flood


The Rangitata River is currently flowing at around 2140 cumecs at the gorge recorder and is rising rapidly. Extreme flows, likely 3000 cumecs or more, are anticipated later on Saturday. Flow may reach the highest peak for the last 20 years.

Some floodwater is currently flowing down the South Branch, and there are several other vulnerable areas along the river that are at risk of river breakouts. The extreme flows expected today will increase outflows into those areas already flooding as well as increase the chance of issues developing on other parts of the river.

PEOPLE IN RANGITATA TOWNSHIP AND HUT HOLDERS NEED TO BE READY TO EVACUATE AT SHORT NOTICE.

CAMPERS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD EVACUATE NOW.

Current Confirmed Road closures - PLEASE NOTE THERE WILL BE SIGNIFICANT SURFACE WATER ON ALL ROADS

Route 72 - Upper Rangitata Bridge at Arundel – Closed
Dip Road, Arundel - Closed
Ferry Road, Arundel - Closed
Burnham Road, Rangitata - Closed
Badham Road, Rangitata - Closed
This extended period of very high flows increases significantly the risk of further bank erosion and breakout flows.

River flow patterns can change quickly as a result of these high, changing flows and landowners with stock in low-lying areas should shift stock to higher ground.

Widespread flooding is likely. Please use extreme caution and ensure your own safety as the situation could change throughout the day.

Timaru EOC and Environment Canterbury staff are monitoring the river and we will update with further information as the situation changes.

There is indication of further heavy rainfall in alpine catchments later on Saturday and into Sunday.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

Exceptional global heat driven by greenhouse gas emissions mean this decade will most likely go down as the warmest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization...

The agency also finds that 2019 is on track to be the second or third warmest year in history, with the global average temperature during January through October, roughly 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era.

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

 

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm... More>>

ALSO:

Tūhoronuku Mandate Recognition Ends: "New Opportunity" For Ngāpuhi Treaty Negotiations

The Crown is providing an opportunity for the hapu of Ngāpuhi to rebuild its framework from the ground up for collective negotiations to deal with its historical Treaty claims... More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 