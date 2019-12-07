Rangitata River Flood

The Rangitata River is currently flowing at around 2140 cumecs at the gorge recorder and is rising rapidly. Extreme flows, likely 3000 cumecs or more, are anticipated later on Saturday. Flow may reach the highest peak for the last 20 years.

Some floodwater is currently flowing down the South Branch, and there are several other vulnerable areas along the river that are at risk of river breakouts. The extreme flows expected today will increase outflows into those areas already flooding as well as increase the chance of issues developing on other parts of the river.

PEOPLE IN RANGITATA TOWNSHIP AND HUT HOLDERS NEED TO BE READY TO EVACUATE AT SHORT NOTICE.

CAMPERS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD EVACUATE NOW.

Current Confirmed Road closures - PLEASE NOTE THERE WILL BE SIGNIFICANT SURFACE WATER ON ALL ROADS

Route 72 - Upper Rangitata Bridge at Arundel – Closed

Dip Road, Arundel - Closed

Ferry Road, Arundel - Closed

Burnham Road, Rangitata - Closed

Badham Road, Rangitata - Closed

This extended period of very high flows increases significantly the risk of further bank erosion and breakout flows.

River flow patterns can change quickly as a result of these high, changing flows and landowners with stock in low-lying areas should shift stock to higher ground.

Widespread flooding is likely. Please use extreme caution and ensure your own safety as the situation could change throughout the day.

Timaru EOC and Environment Canterbury staff are monitoring the river and we will update with further information as the situation changes.

There is indication of further heavy rainfall in alpine catchments later on Saturday and into Sunday.

