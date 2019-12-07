Search and rescue operation, Canterbury

A personal locator beacon (PLB) and the efforts of search and rescue volunteers have led to the safe recovery of two young men from Korowai/Torlesse Tussocklands Park in Canterbury.

About 7.30pm yesterday, the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand were notified of a PLB activation in the vicinity of Benmore Hut.

A helicopter was dispatched, however strong winds prevented it from reaching the location.

Police and volunteer LandSAR teams reached the hut about 1.25am today and found two men, one of whom had a laceration to his right leg.

Medical assistance was provided onsite but the man was not able to walk.

Additional LandSAR teams were called to help stretcher the man out.

They are expected to reach the road shortly.

“These young men made a sensible decision to remain at the hut, activate their PLB and wait for help to arrive,” Detective Mark Buckley says.

“I’d like to thank all the volunteers from the Christchurch, Oxford and Ellesmere LandSAR teams, and the Amateur Radio Emergency Communications team.

“Their professionalism and timely response are helping to ensure a positive outcome for the young men involved.”

