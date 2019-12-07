Enquiries ongoing following serious assault in Brooklyn

"Enquiries ongoing following serious assault in Brooklyn, Wellington"

Attribute to Detective Sergeant Ben Quinn, Wellington CIB:

Wellington Police continue to make enquiries following a serious assault in Brooklyn.

Emergency services located a woman with stab wounds in Central Park about 11.45am yesterday.

She was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and has since been released.

The offender is described as a man in his 30s, 173-176cm tall with brown skin, dark eyes and short dark hair.

Anyone with information about this man is urged to call Police on 105.

Police would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV footage of Central Park or the surrounding areas, including Brooklyn Road, upper Willis Street, Webb Street and Aro Street.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

