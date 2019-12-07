Media Release 4 – Heavy Rain Event West Coast

7 December 2019

1700 hrs

West Coast Heavy Rain Event

SH6 from Makarora to Haast will be open to one lane at Clarke Bluff from 10am tomorrow morning. The road will be closed overnight from 4pm each day until further notice.

SH6 Haast to Fox Glacier is closed.

SH6 Fox Glacier to Franz Josef is closed.

SH6 Franz Josef to Hokitika is closed.

Essential vehicles only will be allowed from Hokitika to Harihari, this only includes:

• Milk tankers

•

• Emergency Services Vehicles

•

• Local residents - Please note that all vehicles will be stopped and registration & owner details taken prior to travel

•

No crews will be working on the roads overnight, as the areas are too dangerous.

We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Residents at Fox Glacier township are advised to continue to conserve water until further notice.

Options to restore power from Fox Glacier to Bruce Bay are currently being assessed by Westpower and an update will be provided tomorrow morning following the 8:00am agency briefing.

Chorus are assessing the impact to Chorus networks for the Fox and Franz Josef areas.

Civil Defence Information Centres have been set up at the Franz Medical Centre and Fox Glacier Community Centre, we advise people to make their way there if they require any further information or assistance.

Westland Emergency Operations Centre continues to be activated and staff are working closely with our key stakeholders and emergency services to support our communities.

