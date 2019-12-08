Appeal for information - Crash in Hastings

Police are investigating a crash on Maraekakaho Road in Hastings that was reported at 9.36am today.

Three people were on a footpath on Maraekakaho Road near the intersection of Francis Hicks Avenue waiting to cross, when a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road mounted the footpath striking the group.

One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition while two others sustained serious injuries requiring medical treatment.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

The vehicle involved was an older model silver Mazda 323, which left heading south down Maraekakaho Road.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash.

The vehicle would have sustained damage to the bonnet and roof area.

If you have any information please contact Police on 06-877 0609 quoting job number P040089521.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

