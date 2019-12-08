Firearms collection event, Porirua cancelled due to weather

This morning's firearms and parts collection event at the Kennell Club in Porirua has been cancelled for the day due to the weather.

Because of flooding causing road closures many of our staff are unable to get to the event to man it.

Some staff will be at the Kennel Club this morning to advise people who do make it there, that the event has been cancelled.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Further information about upcoming events in the area can be found here: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/firearms-and-safety/firearm-law-changes-prohibited-firearms/collection-events

