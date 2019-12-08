Eat Drink and Be Crafty Fair

This popular annual event is being held again on Saturday 25 January 2020, from 10am to 4pm

Enjoy the very best of locally-made crafts, artisan food, and refreshments in a lovely rural setting at the Eat Drink and Be Crafty Fair. There will also be a live band and plenty of entertainment for all ages – it’s sure to be a great family day out for everyone and is a must on your social calendar.

Cell phone coverage in the area of Battle Hill is patchy which in turn means coverage for Eftpos machines can be a problem. In the past, cash has proved to be the most reliable means for transactions. There will be a limited Eftpos facility on the day supplying cash.

This event is run by Mana Lions. The proceeds from the day will support Wellington Free Ambulance and local Porirua Community Charities.

Where: Greater Wellington’s Battle Hill Farm Forest Park, 608 Paekakariki Hill Road, Porirua, Wellington

Admission: Gold coin donation





