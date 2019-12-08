Fatal crash, Reporoa
Sunday, 8 December 2019, 3:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash, Reporoa "
Emergency services are at the
scene of a single motorbike crash on Broadlands Road,
Reporoa.
The person on the motorbike has died at the
scene.
Traffic is being diverted and motorists are advised
to avoid the area if
possible.
ENDS
