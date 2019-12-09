Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Secondary School Achievers Receive Council Awards

Monday, 9 December 2019, 10:53 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Six secondary school students from the Hurunui will receive grants from council recognising their achievements and assisting further study.

The recipients were presented with their awards for the 2019 Secondary School Achievers Fund by the Hurunui District Council Mayor, Marie Back, at a special ceremony in Greta Valley last night.

Recipients:

• Tessa Allan from Hawarden
• Nissa Absalom from Greta Valley
• Brynlea Pain from Cheviot
• Rhiannon Hewett from Amberley
• Jessica Cotterell from Leithfield
• Katelyn Ellis from Cheviot

The Secondary School Achievers Fund was established in 2000 to financially assist students with further study at a tertiary level. To date, 111 young people from the Hurunui have received grants from this scheme. The awards acknowledge student’s hard work and achievements, along with their contributions to the community.

The Hurunui District Council grant $10,000 annually into the Secondary School Achievers Fund and this year’s pool of funding included another generous grant from the council’s law firm, Buddle Findlay, who contributed $1500.

The assessment panel included two Councillors - Crs Pauline White and Ross Barnes, one representative from Buddle Findlay - Cedric Carranceja, one Youth Council representative – Bradley White and three independent members – Ann Duncan from Cheviot, Judy Meikle from Waiau and Gwyn Williams from Amberley.

Mayor Marie Black said the Secondary School Achievers Awards are a highlight of council’s annual calendar. "What a great thrill to hear and celebrate our students and to support them in meeting their aspirations" she said.

“I would like to thank the assessing panel - it is never easy selecting recipients with such talent in all the applications. I would also like to say thank you once again to our generous sponsors Buddle Findlay, and most of all thank you to all the parents, family, teachers and principals here tonight - I am certain you have played a significant part in your student’s success”.

Youth Council Representative, Bradley White said it was a privilege to sit on the assessment panel and learn about the applicants and their future plans. “As a young person myself, finishing high school and taking the next step is both a daunting and exciting thing. But wow, we have some amazing young people in this district, set to accomplish great things”.










 
 
 
