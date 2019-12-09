Lyttelton protest puts pressure on Ravensdown and Balance
Monday, 9 December 2019, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Western Sahara Campaign
A cross section of New Zealand civil society took to the
water of Lyttelton Harbour today to protest the arrival of
yet more phosphate rock extracted from occupied Western
Sahara. Whilst this protest targeted a vessel being used
by Ravensdown it is important to remember that both
Ravensdown and its competitor Ballance Agri-Nutrients
continue to import from Western Sahara.
Western Sahara was
occupied by Morocco in 1975 and to this day remains
occupied. Only two companies in the Western world continue
to import the phosphate rock that a Moroccan business
extracts from the mine at Boucraa, Sadly both are New
Zealand businesses.
Western Sahara Campaign-NZ now calls
on both New Zealand importers of that phosphate rock,
Ravensdown and Ballance Agri-Nutrients, to give a clear and
unequivocal undertaking to stop this trade and seek another
source for their phosphate
rock.
