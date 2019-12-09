Four Lanes to Levin Must Go Ahead



Kāpiti Coast, 9 December 2019 - Four lanes from Otāki to Levin is crucial for the Wellington region’s economic growth and the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce in urging the Government to listen to concerned residents and businesses and fully fund the last crucial piece of the Kāpiti Expressway.

The Chamber supports the petition launched by Tim Costley, National's Ōtaki Candidate, calling for four lanes between Ōtaki and Levin. The Government has decided to restrict the expressway between Ōtaki and Levin to two lanes, and in October NZTA said funding might not be available to complete the final part of the Expressway for another ten years.

Jacinda Thorn, Chair of the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce, says finishing the road is critical for the Kāpiti and Horowhenua regions to meet their economic potential.

“The Kāpiti Coast Chamber supports this petition as we believe four lanes will improve safety and encourage thriving business communities.

“As well as being a dangerous stretch of road, traffic is often congested; it can only take one incident - bad weather, flooding, or an accident - for SH1 to close. Travelling between Kāpiti and Horowhenua can also be very time-consuming and unpredictable.”

“The first stage of the Expressway has delivered increased spending and tourism visitors to Kāpiti. We believe reducing the road to two lanes and delaying its construction will severely restrict the future economic growth of our region,” says Jacinda Thorn.

Angela Buswell is a Districtwide Councillor on the Kāpiti Coast District Council and is also a local business owner and currently has two shops in Ōtaki and Levin. She says a booming business community, along with a growing population, needs effective and safe infrastructure.

“Over the past few years, we have seen a surge in population growth heading north of Wellington. Projects like the expansion of the Manawatu inland port will see more road-based freight movement, requiring safer roads. The North Ōtaki to Levin expressway must be moved swiftly forward. Property owners and businesses need certainty for their futures, which is currently hanging in the balance,” says Angela Buswell.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber has identified investment in infrastructure as a strategic priority.

“We want the Government to understand how important a fully completed Expressway is to the future of the Wellington region.

"To realise our full potential, we need a world-class connection from Northern Levin through to Wellington’s CBD. We urge the Government to listen to local businesses and the hundreds of people who have signed the petition already and deliver four lanes from Ōtaki to Levin,” says Jacinda Thorn.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

You can sign the petition at www.national.org.nz/build_the_horowhenua_expressway.

