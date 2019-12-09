Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Doors open for Coromandel food producers at Feast Waikato

Monday, 9 December 2019, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

The second annual Feast Waikato presents exciting opportunities for Coromandel food producers next year. Feast Waikato celebrates our wonderful region with a selection of fabulous foodie events; from dinners and lunches, tours, talks, demonstrations and markets from 2-5 April.

This year we are seeking interest from Coromandel food producers to come along to Feast Waikato for a Coromandel market takeover exhibition. This is a chance for Coromandel local food producers to exhibit their home-grown, high quality goods, and it’s a prime opportunity to highlight the depth and breadth of the Waikato and our regions within it.

The weekend begins 2 April, with The CBD Events Progressive Dinner. This unique dinner sets the scene for a fabulous weekend highlighting some of Hamilton Central’s best eateries all working together and will sell out fast. This is a long weekend to celebrate all things foodie in the Waikato with Garden Hubs filled with fun, free family events, and live entertainment. The market will be held on 5 April, loaded with innovative ingredients, delicious recipes and much more.

"We’re keen to continue to support our already established local artisan food producers and showcase our talent from the Coromandel," says our Mayor Sandra Goudie. "Feast Waikato gives local business incredible exposure and promotes what the Coromandel has to offer to visitors."

If you are interested in registering to be part of Feast Waikato 2020 please email dana.little@tcdc.govt.nz.

Find out more about the Coromandel Food Collective here.


