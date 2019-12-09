Media Statement - NZ Bus

NZ Bus held mediated bargaining with FIRST Union and the Tramways Union today.

NZ Bus CEO Barry Hinkley said "we had constructive discussions and there were new ideas presented that are being considered.

"We look forward to further negotiations with the unions so that we can resolve this matter as swiftly as possible and get Aucklanders back on the buses and drivers back to work.

"There is no lock out. The bus drivers can come back to work any time, they just need to collect fares so we can afford to run the services. Our contract with AT stipulates that we are responsible for collecting fares," said Mr Hinkley.

