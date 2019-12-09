Media Statement - NZ Bus
Monday, 9 December 2019, 6:36 pm
Press Release: NZ Bus
Media Statement - NZ Bus
NZ Bus held mediated bargaining
with FIRST Union and the Tramways Union today.
NZ Bus CEO
Barry Hinkley said "we had constructive discussions and
there were new ideas presented that are being considered.
"We look forward to further negotiations with the unions
so that we can resolve this matter as swiftly as possible
and get Aucklanders back on the buses and drivers back to
work.
"There is no lock out. The bus drivers can come back
to work any time, they just need to collect fares so we can
afford to run the services. Our contract with AT stipulates
that we are responsible for collecting fares," said Mr
Hinkley.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Bus
on InfoPages.
RNZ Live Blog: Eruption At Whakaari / White Island
An eruption has occured on Whakaari / White Island in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, sending a huge plume of smoke and ash into the sky.More>>
Police Update
While it was initially believed there were approximately 100 people on or near the island at the time of the eruption, we now believe there were fewer than 50.
Some of those people have been transported to shore, however a number believed to be on the island are currently unaccounted for. Of those transported to shore, at least one has been critically injured. More>>