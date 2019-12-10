Serious crash - Mountain Road, Cardiff

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Mountain Road (State Highway 3) near Cardiff, Taranaki.

Police were alerted to a two car crash at around 7:10am.

There are reports of serious injuries however we don't have confirmed information on the injuries or the number of people involved at this stage.

A helicopter is on the way.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place.

