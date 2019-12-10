Council to consider agreement with Lime Scooters

This Thursday, Queenstown Lakes District Councillors will be asked to consider a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lime for the operation of e-scooters in Queenstown on a trial basis.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure, Peter Hansby said ongoing discussions with Lime has resulted in a draft MOU which includes a number of controls to ensure our public places are managed appropriately and to promote safety for anyone using the e-scooters.

“While we don’t fully understand yet whether our existing infrastructure is suitable for a commercial e-scooter operation, the trial period will help us to test Queenstown’s suitability for an increasingly popular way of getting around that could help people get out of their cars and ease congestion on our roads,” he said.

If approved, it is anticipated that up to 400 scooters will mainly operate in and around the Queenstown town centre, however the intention is to test their use across the Wakatipu basin.

“The timing and extent of the trial area is yet to be determined but we’re keen to understand whether the e-scooters offer a safe and genuine alternative for people coming into town from nearby suburbs. We’ll also be asking for community feedback while the trial period is underway,” he said.

Other controls included in the MOU are limits on operation times, where the scooters can be parked to ensure pedestrian and mobility scooter access is maintained, clear signage and rider education to be implemented by Lime.

