Ngāpuhi Hapū Assembly to continue in January 2020



Throughout 2019, the Hapū of Ngāpuhi have assembled on three occasions since the conclusion of the Tūhono Evolved Mandate process. The first hui, held at Kohewhata in January 2019, sought to establish how hapū could work together to achieve a united and coordinated approach to Ngāpuhi issues that affect all hapu. The second Assembly sought to extend upon the work achieved at Kohewhata: this was hosted in Whangarei in April. A Ngāpuhi Hapū Wānanga was hosted by Whangaroa Papa Hapū, in August, at Otangaroa Marae. These assemblies attracted participation by 140 to 300 uri.

Throughout these hui, it has been affirmed that only hapū may speak for hapū and a proposed unity of purpose has been identified as

"The Hapū of Ngāpuhi have never ceded sovereignty to the Crown

and Ngāpuhi Hapū will never cede sovereignty.”

A fourth opportunity for hapū and final hui in the agreed to timeline for the Ngāpuhi Hapū Assembly will be held 18 January 2020, to be hosted by Hokianga with details to be confirmed.

