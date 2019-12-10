Important Evacuation Notice

• PLEASE LEAVE THE AREA MARKED ON THE ATTACHED MAP NOW . • People may have returned to their farms, they need to leave now or they may be cut off. • Power is likely to be cut off intermittently to allow for works. • Areas previously not affected may be affected today. • Please do not wait, even if your house had been given clearance by the response team yesterday. • If you are in immediate danger, call 111.

PM's Statement Prime Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>

Police Update: Five Confirmed Dead - Eight People Unaccounted For

Work has continued overnight to respond to the eruption on White Island. Enquiries with tour operators indicate that 47 people were on White Island at the time of the eruption. Police can now advise that in addition to the five people confirmed deceased, eight people remain unaccounted for following the eruption. More>>