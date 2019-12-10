Important Evacuation Notice
Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 10:38 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council
Changing river flows we have extended the evacuation area
around Rangitata Township.
• PLEASE LEAVE THE AREA
MARKED ON THE ATTACHED MAP NOW.
• People may have
returned to their farms, they need to leave now or they may
be cut off.
• Power is likely to be cut off
intermittently to allow for works.
• Areas previously
not affected may be affected today.
• Please do not
wait, even if your house had been given clearance by the
response team yesterday.
• If you are in immediate
danger, call 111.
