Fresh Fruit & Vegetables Centre Stage this Xmas

Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 11:46 am
Press Release: 5 A Day

AUCKLAND, 10 December 2019: It is hoped more Kiwis will be opting to include a colourful grazing platter packed with delicious fresh produce as their centrepiece for this year’s Christmas table.

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust General Manager, Paula Dudley, says a growing number of people are committing to a plant-based diet or at least making a conscious effort to eat more fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the year.

“This is the perfect occasion to get creative with your Christmas table, as this time of year we have an amazing array of choices including sweet cherries, strawberries, ripe tomatoes, new potatoes, avocados, asparagus and fresh herbs.

“You’ll be amazed by how much more energetic you feel by eating a platter like this at Christmas instead of less healthy options” says Dudley.

Colour is the key to compiling an attractive spread, so opt for plenty of bright reds, yellows, greens and a splash of beetroot hummus that will really get your taste buds going.

Cherries and strawberries are synonymous with Christmas given they’re in peak season. Strawberries are rich in antioxidants and are a good source of vitamin C, manganese, folate and potassium.

Avocados are one of only a few fruit which contain fat. This healthy monounsaturated fat helps to lower blood cholesterol and increase satiety, so you’ll be less tempted to go back for second (or third) helpings on Christmas Day.

Asparagus will provide your daily dose of folate while new season potatoes are a must-have with any festive meal. They’re high in fibre and a terrific source of vitamin B6, potassium, vitamin C, niacin and pantothenic acid.

“Did you know that eating plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables has also been linked to an improved mood? So if you want to inject a bit more Christmas cheer into your friends’ or family’s lives, this is a great way to do it,” Dudley says.

Top your platter with some toasted pumpkin seeds and walnuts plus a wedge of lemon or lime to create an impressive festive display. Merry Christmas!

© Scoop Media

PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>

Police Update: Five Confirmed Dead - Eight People Unaccounted For
Work has continued overnight to respond to the eruption on White Island. Enquiries with tour operators indicate that 47 people were on White Island at the time of the eruption. Police can now advise that in addition to the five people confirmed deceased, eight people remain unaccounted for following the eruption. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>

 

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>

ALSO:

Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles

New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>

Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste

The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>

ALSO:

Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts

I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

