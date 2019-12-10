Auckland prohibited firearms and parts collection events

"Auckland prohibited firearms and parts collection events – less than 2 weeks to go to hand them in"

There are now less than 2 weeks to go until the amnesty and buy-back for prohibited firearms and parts ends on 20 December 2019.

Time is running out for those of you who have not yet handed-in your prohibited items and want to be compensated.

While the online notification system is unavailable, firearm holders can still attend a collection event and complete the buy-back process there.

If you need a bulk-pick up of prohibited items, or you need to apply for Unique Prohibited or to have your firearm modified, please call 0800 311 311.

If you can’t make a collection event, hand-in at your local Police station.

There are multiple collection events on this week in Auckland:

Tues 10 Dec: Manurewa Rugby Club - 1pm-7pm

Wed 11 Dec: Manurewa Rugby Club - 1pm-7pm

Thurs 12 Dec: Manurewa Rugby Club - 9am-3pm

Fri 13 Dec: Trusts Arena - 9am-2pm

Sun 15 Dec: Manurewa Rugby Club - 9am-3pm

Sun 15 Dec: Mt Smart - 9am-2pm

For those firearm holders who are still unsure of whether their firearm is prohibited, you need to get onto Police’s website or call 0800 311 311 to check.

The laws won’t be changing – so don’t hold out.

For a list of next week’s final events, please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/ or call 0800 311 311.

Police look forward to welcoming you to a collection event!

