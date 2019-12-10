Condolences to Victims of Whakaari/White Island Eruption
Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand
10 December 2019
Condolences to Victims of
Whakaari/White Island Eruption
The Islamic Women’s
Council of New Zealand would like to pass on sincere
condolences to the families of those who were killed, as
well as to those who have been injured because of the
eruption on Whakaari/White Island.
“At this time of
tragedy, we offer our sympathy, understanding and support to
those who are suffering, especially when they are far from
home and without their usual support structures,” said
Acting National Coordinator Anjum Rahman. “You are in our
thoughts.”
ends
