West Coast Heavy Rain Event

10 December 2019

A convoy of in excess of 150 vehicles and 440 people have left Franz Josef destined for Wanaka.

The convoy also contains 5 buses and a food truck.

Over 350 visitors were also flown out from Franz Josef yesterday.

SH6 from Whataroa to Haast will be open from 10am tomorrow Wednesday 11th December. This section of highway will then be open daily from 8am to 8pm from Thursday 12th December.

West Coast Civil Defence would like to thank all of the many staff and volunteers that have worked around the clock to care for displaced people and to make this convoy possible.

