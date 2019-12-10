Serious crash, Queen Elizabeth II Drive, Mairehau
Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 4:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash
involving a car and a truck on Queen Elizabeth II Drive,
Mairehau, Christchurch.
Police were called about
3pm.
Initial reports suggest one person has serious
injuries.
The road is expected to remain closed for some
time, and diversions are in place.
Motorists should expect
delays and avoid the area if
possible.
