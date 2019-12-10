Children rewarded for bike helmet designs

An array of unique and colourful designs were on display at yesterday’s prizegiving for the annual ‘Design your own Helmet’ competition.

The eight winning school children – top two entries from each age category – were the standouts among 1670 entries from 33 schools.

Winners were presented with their design professionally airbrushed on to a bike helmet by artist Antony Brodie.

Held at the Hamilton Gardens, the presentations were made by Cr Martin Gallagher who highlighted to the families present the Council’s cycle strategy, which has seen an increased focus in better off-road and on-road cycle links.

“We’re doing a whole lot as a Council to ensure our children and grandchildren are going to be safe on our roads,” says Cr Gallagher.

To the children he says, “we want you to be ambassadors for our cycle system and to help others consider travel options which are different to cars. Cycling is also a great way to get lots of good exercise.”

The ‘Design your own Helmet’ competition complements a range of initiatives Hamilton City Council is involved in to promote alternative modes of transport and safety on our roads.

Run by the Council’s School Travel Co-ordinator Cameron Ward, the competition for Hamilton students aged between 5 and 12 years-old fits well with the bike safety work done in schools, including the bike skills programme ‘Kids on Bikes’.

“Kids on Bikes is aimed at increasing children’s biking confidence by ensuring they have the basic skills to ride their bikes safely,” says Mr Ward.

“Through this programme, in combination with the increase in safe bike paths in and around Hamilton, we hope to see more students choosing to bike to school.”

The winning designers and their schools are:

• Anabelle Hill – Hukanui Primary

• Phoenix Gothorp – Te Totara Primary

• Xavier Bodey – Hukanui Primary

• Mikaela Hofer – Rototuna Primary

• Christopher Tilley – Hukanui Primary

• Poppy Faulkner – Hillcrest Normal

• Amir Ismail – Fairfield Intermediate

• Leala Holland – Marian School







