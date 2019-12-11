NZ Catholic Bishops statement on Whakaari / White Island
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: NZ Catholic Bishops
From Bishop Patrick Dunn, Catholic Bishop of Auckland
and President of the NZ Catholic Bishops
Conference
Along with all New Zealanders we are deeply
distressed and saddened by the tragedy of the volcanic
eruption at Whakaari/White Island.
Our prayers are for
those whose lives have been lost, and for the injured,
conscious that their injuries are of a most serious and
painful nature.
We cannot begin to imagine the grief and
distress that they and their families and friends will be
experiencing at this time and our hearts go out to
them.
We offer our heartfelt and prayerful thoughts to
everyone affected by this disaster, our own people and
tourists and visitors from Australia and several other
countries.
We give thanks to God for the generous
assistance of the people who have assisted and aided the
injured, especially those who took grave risks to rescue
them, and for the support and care that is being given to
their grieving families.
