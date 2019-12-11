Missing person - Keqin Wang
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 8:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Auckland Police are seeking the public's assistance to
locate 77-year-old Keqin Wang from Avondale who was reported
missing earlier today.
Keqin has Alzheimer's and was
reported missing after failing to return home today and has
not been seen since.
Keqin is 165cms tall and of medium
build, he is wearing a maroon striped shirt.
Anyone with
sightings of Keqin or information on his whereabouts is
asked to contact 105 quoting file number 191210/9511.
You
can also send us a private Facebook
message.
