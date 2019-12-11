NSY NZ at New Zealand’s first Sikh Games



Nanaksar Sikh Youth is a non-profit organisation that aims to appreciate and encourage each individual's uniqueness and build positive, long-lasting relationships. They make positive contributions to the community and the society around them while strengthening cultural values. This youth group brings together individuals so that they can develop leadership skills and help give a voice to issues that concern our community and become a part of their solution. Nanaksar Sikh Youth NZ is not all just about work for the Sikh community but is also about helping everyone. They raise funds for organisations such as ‘Cancer Society’ and actively take part in events, for instance, Relay for Life and Round the Bays to promote healthy living and its importance in our generation.

On the 30th of November and the 1st of December, Nanaksar Sikh Youth NZ put their tremendous effort upon achieving a successful promotion of their youth group at the first New Zealand Sikh Games at Pulman Park, Takanini. Members of the youth interacted and had amazing conversations with people attending the Sikh games, gathering their input and ideas about how they can all make a difference in the community.

The head organiser of this group stated “This youth group is growing to bring the Sikh youth together by applying our moral values into practice. By implementing these moral values such as honesty, courage, kindness into our lives, and actually physically getting out there to help those in need. We are promoting hard work, spirituality and community service so that we can create a better environment for ourselves and others”.

Nanaksar Sikh Youth is becoming a flourishing group of unique individuals who have come a long way in a short period of time. This youth group will also be collecting food and toiletries for those in need. If you would like to donate, please do not hesitate to contact them via social media to make a contribution.

