Civil Defence Timaru Update



This is our morning update about the emergency response to the Rangitata River flooding.

The current situation remains extremely changeable, the river remains unpredictable and with little to no flood defence is prone to further breakouts, especially if there is further wet weather.

The previously marked Evacuation Area will transition to a Flood Risk Zone. This will allow access to the area, but please be aware highly vulnerable to flooding and will continue to be vulnerable for the foreseeable future.

Anyone entering the area must ensure they make a full risk assessment. Risks will include, but are not limited to:

- Risk of flooding – Flood waters could move or increase with little warning, ensure that you know where you and anyone you have with you is, and ensure that you have a clearly defined evacuation route.

- Flood water on roads – this may be deeper and faster flowing than it looks, please do not take unnecessary risks.

- Electricity – Please treat all power lines as live.

- Hygiene and sanitation – all flood water must be assumed to be contaminated, contact and ingestion could make you sick, so please avoid where possible. When working in the area ensure you wash your hands before drinking or eating.

- Access to fresh drinking water – it may be easier to bring in drinking water as water from the tap carries a contamination risk. If using tap water for drinking, preparing food please boil for at least one minute.

- Staying aware – Ensure you have some form of communication. Connect with the Timaru District Council Facebook for Civil Defence updates. Non-facebook users can still see the info at www.facebook.com/timarudc

People in the Flood Risk Zone will need to remain vigilant, and ready to move at short notice. Power and water and communications may be cut-off with no notice.

Currently the level of Rangitata River is dropping, but unfortunately this does not mean that the flooding event is over or that there not be more significant impacts.

Water movements can be unpredictable over this period.

Inland Route 72 traffic is flowing well. State Highway 1 is still closed. Repair work is expected to start the Rangitata Bridge soon.

The Emergency Operations Centre is remaining active as part of the ongoing response.

Please call Timaru District Council on 03 687 7200 for anything you need and we can coordinate for you. This can be for your any concerns you have relating to your situation.



