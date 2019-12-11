Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Civil Defence Timaru Update

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 11:24 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council


This is our morning update about the emergency response to the Rangitata River flooding.

The current situation remains extremely changeable, the river remains unpredictable and with little to no flood defence is prone to further breakouts, especially if there is further wet weather.

The previously marked Evacuation Area will transition to a Flood Risk Zone. This will allow access to the area, but please be aware highly vulnerable to flooding and will continue to be vulnerable for the foreseeable future.

Anyone entering the area must ensure they make a full risk assessment. Risks will include, but are not limited to:

- Risk of flooding – Flood waters could move or increase with little warning, ensure that you know where you and anyone you have with you is, and ensure that you have a clearly defined evacuation route.

- Flood water on roads – this may be deeper and faster flowing than it looks, please do not take unnecessary risks.

- Electricity – Please treat all power lines as live.

- Hygiene and sanitation – all flood water must be assumed to be contaminated, contact and ingestion could make you sick, so please avoid where possible. When working in the area ensure you wash your hands before drinking or eating.

- Access to fresh drinking water – it may be easier to bring in drinking water as water from the tap carries a contamination risk. If using tap water for drinking, preparing food please boil for at least one minute.

- Staying aware – Ensure you have some form of communication. Connect with the Timaru District Council Facebook for Civil Defence updates. Non-facebook users can still see the info at www.facebook.com/timarudc

People in the Flood Risk Zone will need to remain vigilant, and ready to move at short notice. Power and water and communications may be cut-off with no notice.

Currently the level of Rangitata River is dropping, but unfortunately this does not mean that the flooding event is over or that there not be more significant impacts.

Water movements can be unpredictable over this period.

Inland Route 72 traffic is flowing well. State Highway 1 is still closed. Repair work is expected to start the Rangitata Bridge soon.

The Emergency Operations Centre is remaining active as part of the ongoing response.

Please call Timaru District Council on 03 687 7200 for anything you need and we can coordinate for you. This can be for your any concerns you have relating to your situation.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>

Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation
Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...
Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>

ALSO:

Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles

New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>

Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste

The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>

ALSO:

Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts

I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 