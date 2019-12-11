Christchurch Police investigate aggravated robbery
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating after a liquor store in
Lincoln Road, Christchurch was robbed on 7 December.
Four offenders entered the store at around 10.30pm that
night.
One was armed with a large knife, one with a
hammer, and one with a large spanner.
The offenders
threatened staff and stole a range of alcohol.
Police believe they left the scene in a stolen vehicle,
which was later found abandoned after crashing nearby.
Nobody was injured in the robbery but the liquor store
employees were left shaken.
We would like to hear
from anyone who can help us identify these offenders, or
anyone who has information which could assist our
investigation.
Please call 105 if you can help -
quote file number 191208/8474.
Information can also
be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
