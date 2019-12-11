Northbound passing lane on Brynderwyns to remain closed
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 3:37 pm
Press Release: NZTA
11 December 2019
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency
advises that the northbound passing lane on the south side
of the Brynderwyns Hills on State Highway 1 will remain
closed until March.
Work to repair a failed retaining
wall on the northbound side of the road has now been
completed, however a second retaining wall on the same
stretch of road is at risk of failing.
Work will get
underway to repair the second retaining wall in January,
says the Transport Agency’s Northland System Manager
Jacqui Hori-Hoult.
The northbound passing lane will
remain closed until the second retaining wall is repaired
and final road resurfacing is completed. In the meantime,
there is a lane open to traffic in both directions.
“We acknowledge the disruption this is causing our
customers. Over the Christmas holiday period there will be
no work on site and we will move the temporary barrier back
to widen the lanes and raise the speed limit to 80km/h.
From the middle of January, the barriers will be shifted
again, and a speed restriction of 30km/h will remain in
place until work is completed in March.”
“The
Transport Agency acknowledges this route is critical to
Northland’s economy, its communities and the holidaymakers
and tourists heading north over the summer holidays. We want
to keep the road open with as little disruption as possible,
while also carrying out the repairs that will ensure greater
resilience and less disruption to road users in the
future.”
“We thank motorists and Northland freight
movers for their patience and understanding.”
“Please plan your journeys over the Christmas period
and take extra care travelling through road work
sites.”
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA
on InfoPages.
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation
Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...
Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>