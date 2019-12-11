Northbound passing lane on Brynderwyns to remain closed

11 December 2019

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that the northbound passing lane on the south side of the Brynderwyns Hills on State Highway 1 will remain closed until March.

Work to repair a failed retaining wall on the northbound side of the road has now been completed, however a second retaining wall on the same stretch of road is at risk of failing.

Work will get underway to repair the second retaining wall in January, says the Transport Agency’s Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

The northbound passing lane will remain closed until the second retaining wall is repaired and final road resurfacing is completed. In the meantime, there is a lane open to traffic in both directions.

“We acknowledge the disruption this is causing our customers. Over the Christmas holiday period there will be no work on site and we will move the temporary barrier back to widen the lanes and raise the speed limit to 80km/h.

From the middle of January, the barriers will be shifted again, and a speed restriction of 30km/h will remain in place until work is completed in March.”

“The Transport Agency acknowledges this route is critical to Northland’s economy, its communities and the holidaymakers and tourists heading north over the summer holidays. We want to keep the road open with as little disruption as possible, while also carrying out the repairs that will ensure greater resilience and less disruption to road users in the future.”

“We thank motorists and Northland freight movers for their patience and understanding.”

“Please plan your journeys over the Christmas period and take extra care travelling through road work sites.”

