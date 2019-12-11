Boaties warned of submerged logs in Waitaki Lakes
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury
11 Dec 2019
As a result of recent heavy rainfall, a
significant amount of debris is currently floating or
submerged in the Waitaki rivers and lakes.
Environment
Canterbury’s Harbourmaster, Gary Manch, said that Lake
Benmore, Lake Aviemore, Lake Ohau, Lake Waitaki and Lake
Ruataniwha are all affected.
Submerged and floating logs
in particular are currently a hazard for recreational river
and lake use and will remain a hazard for a number of weeks,
throughout the summer boating season.
We advise skippers
that it is your responsibility to ensure the area you are
using is navigable and safe to transit, and we strongly
recommend keeping speeds to a minimum.
Be vigilant and
stay safe this
summer.
ends
© Scoop Media
